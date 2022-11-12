JUST IN
Chamak Holdings standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.12% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Chamak Holdings rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.12% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.5213.84 -60 OPM %3.081.95 -PBDT0.270.19 42 PBT0.260.18 44 NP0.210.08 163

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

