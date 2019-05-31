Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 63.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 221.15 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 63.62% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 221.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.38% to Rs 34.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 764.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 746.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales221.15201.86 10 764.44746.56 2 OPM %4.047.98 -8.229.37 - PBDT6.2511.09 -44 57.2964.10 -11 PBT4.859.92 -51 52.8960.05 -12 NP3.108.52 -64 34.4141.65 -17
