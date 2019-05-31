Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 63.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 221.15 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia declined 63.62% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 221.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.38% to Rs 34.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 764.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 746.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

221.15201.86764.44746.564.047.988.229.376.2511.0957.2964.104.859.9252.8960.053.108.5234.4141.65

