Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 110.42% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.266.46167.199.798.2927.3713.9326.3112.8720.209.60

