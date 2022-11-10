JUST IN
Business Standard

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.38% to Rs 266.46 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 110.42% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.38% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales266.46167.19 59 OPM %9.798.29 -PBDT27.3713.93 96 PBT26.3112.87 104 NP20.209.60 110

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

