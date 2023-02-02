Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Windsor Machines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 86.13% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 98.91% to Rs 0.37 croreNet loss of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 98.91% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.3733.98 -99 OPM %-75.681.29 -PBDT-0.220.49 PL PBT-0.260.42 PL NP-0.200.35 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU