Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 84.73% to Rs 2.71 croreNet profit of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries declined 93.02% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 84.73% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.7117.75 -85 OPM %3.325.92 -PBDT0.171.22 -86 PBT0.011.08 -99 NP0.060.86 -93
