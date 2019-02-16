Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 84.73% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries declined 93.02% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 84.73% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.7117.75 -85 OPM %3.325.92 -PBDT0.171.22 -86 PBT0.011.08 -99 NP0.060.86 -93

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:07 IST

