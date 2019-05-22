Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit rises 37.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 81.38% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of rose 37.21% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.38% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.32% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.82% to Rs 10.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.6419.5510.8648.9623.901.843.413.130.980.730.832.570.810.590.201.990.590.430.181.42

