Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit rises 37.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 81.38% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries rose 37.21% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.38% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.32% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.82% to Rs 10.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.6419.55 -81 10.8648.96 -78 OPM %23.901.84 -3.413.13 - PBDT0.980.73 34 0.832.57 -68 PBT0.810.59 37 0.201.99 -90 NP0.590.43 37 0.181.42 -87
