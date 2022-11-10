Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.63% to Rs 3.09 croreNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.63% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.097.47 -59 OPM %0.32-0.13 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
