Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.63% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.63% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.097.470.32-0.130.0100.0100.010

