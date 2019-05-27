Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Golden Capital Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.03 -100 00.65 -100 OPM %0-266.67 -0-3.08 - PBDT0.02-0.08 LP 0.010.01 0 PBT0.02-0.08 LP 0.010.01 0 NP0.02-0.08 LP 0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU