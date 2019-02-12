Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.51 croreNet loss of Charms Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.510.85 -40 OPM %-7.840 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0
