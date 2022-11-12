Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. enters into loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank
Mahindra Logistics gains on acquiring Rivigo's B2B express biz
-
Sales decline 43.10% to Rs 18.93 croreNet loss of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.10% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.9333.27 -43 OPM %1.003.61 -PBDT-0.140.90 PL PBT-0.750.11 PL NP-0.750.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU