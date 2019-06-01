Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 35.56 croreNet Loss of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 768.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 141.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.5640.49 -12 141.01140.40 0 OPM %-6.92-19.24 -6.835.33 - PBDT-4.20-10.07 58 4.563.59 27 PBT-4.85-10.44 54 1.981.35 47 NP-3.38-9.50 64 2.170.25 768
