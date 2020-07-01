CHD Chemicals standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.70% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 86.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

