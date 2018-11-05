Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 23.18% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 14.74% to Rs 63.58 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 23.18% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales63.5874.57 -15 OPM %6.265.67 -PBDT4.446.81 -35 PBT3.385.84 -42 NP3.484.53 -23

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:00 IST

