Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.40% to Rs 76.18 crore

Net profit of declined 29.61% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 76.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 17.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 301.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

76.18102.12301.31327.479.719.298.466.899.199.4528.6532.018.158.3524.4127.904.856.8917.3221.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)