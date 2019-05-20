Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.40% to Rs 76.18 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 29.61% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 76.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 17.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 301.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.18102.12 -25 301.31327.47 -8 OPM %9.719.29 -8.466.89 - PBDT9.199.45 -3 28.6532.01 -10 PBT8.158.35 -2 24.4127.90 -13 NP4.856.89 -30 17.3221.97 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU