Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 62.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 110.15 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 62.26% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 110.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.1583.767.344.7210.127.139.046.007.614.69

