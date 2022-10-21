Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 62.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 110.15 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 62.26% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 110.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.1583.76 32 OPM %7.344.72 -PBDT10.127.13 42 PBT9.046.00 51 NP7.614.69 62
