Chembond Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 39.05% to Rs 32.85 croreNet loss of Chembond Chemicals reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 39.05% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales32.8553.90 -39 OPM %-2.102.17 -PBDT-0.583.12 PL PBT-1.342.40 PL NP-0.752.53 PL
