Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 24.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 24.09% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.9477.7429.4528.7626.8922.8121.1717.0814.9412.04

