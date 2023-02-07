Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 24.09% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 24.09% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.9477.74 8 OPM %29.4528.76 -PBDT26.8922.81 18 PBT21.1717.08 24 NP14.9412.04 24

