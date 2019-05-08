Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit rises 15.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 56.09 croreNet profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 15.42% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 56.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.20% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 193.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.0950.62 11 193.19179.61 8 OPM %24.1031.83 -22.4628.51 - PBDT14.5916.59 -12 48.1251.75 -7 PBT14.5913.10 11 48.1239.77 21 NP8.987.78 15 16.7625.47 -34
