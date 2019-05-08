Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit rises 15.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 56.09 crore

Net profit of rose 15.42% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 56.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.20% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 193.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

56.0950.62193.19179.6124.1031.8322.4628.5114.5916.5948.1251.7514.5913.1048.1239.778.987.7816.7625.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)