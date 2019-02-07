Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Triton Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2018 quarter
US stocks fall as earnings disappointment weighs
New industrial policy to address challenges faced by mfg sector: Official
GE to sell energy efficiency business as it cuts debt
-
Sales decline 46.87% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 46.87% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.6314.36 -47 OPM %7.60-2.58 -PBDT0.29-0.34 LP PBT0.01-0.61 LP NP0.09-0.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU