Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 65.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 5.41 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 65.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.13% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.31% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.415.63 -4 16.6748.05 -65 OPM %29.3949.73 -13.986.78 - PBDT1.192.31 -48 1.061.51 -30 PBT0.922.04 -55 00.42 -100 NP0.702.04 -66 0.230.32 -28
