Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 65.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of declined 65.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.13% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.31% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.415.6316.6748.0529.3949.7313.986.781.192.311.061.510.922.0400.420.702.040.230.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)