JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indo-Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 6.05 crore

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.055.77 5 OPM %8.1011.09 -PBDT0.300.29 3 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements