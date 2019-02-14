Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 6.05 croreChennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.055.77 5 OPM %8.1011.09 -PBDT0.300.29 3 PBT00 0 NP00 0
