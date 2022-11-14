Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 7.08 crore

Net profit of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.086.039.328.290.520.400.230.110.230.11

