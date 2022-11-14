Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 7.08 croreNet profit of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.086.03 17 OPM %9.328.29 -PBDT0.520.40 30 PBT0.230.11 109 NP0.230.11 109
