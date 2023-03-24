JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.38%
Business Standard

China Market ends lower

Capital Market 

Mainland China share market finished session lower on Friday, 24 March 2023, as fresh diplomatic and trade tensions with Washington weighed on sentiment.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.64%, or 20.99 points, to 3,265.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.25%, or 5.33 points, to 2,116.77. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, or 12.04 points, to 4,027.05.

U.

S. lawmakers on Thursday questioned TikTok's CEO about potential Chinese influence over the platform, the latest company to be in the cross-hairs of the Sino-U. S. conflict. That comes after China's military on Thursday said it had driven away a U. S. destroyer that entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU