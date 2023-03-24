China Market ends lower

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.64%, or 20.99 points, to 3,265.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.25%, or 5.33 points, to 2,116.77. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, or 12.04 points, to 4,027.05.
S. lawmakers on Thursday questioned TikTok's CEO about potential Chinese influence over the platform, the latest company to be in the cross-hairs of the Sino-U. S. conflict. That comes after China's military on Thursday said it had driven away a U. S. destroyer that entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
