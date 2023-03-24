China Market ends lower

Mainland China share market finished session lower on Friday, 24 March 2023, as fresh diplomatic and trade tensions with Washington weighed on sentiment.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.64%, or 20.99 points, to 3,265.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.25%, or 5.33 points, to 2,116.77. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, or 12.04 points, to 4,027.05.

U.

S. lawmakers on Thursday questioned TikTok's CEO about potential Chinese influence over the platform, the latest company to be in the cross-hairs of the Sino-U. S. conflict. That comes after China's military on Thursday said it had driven away a U. S. destroyer that entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)