Choice International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 64.56% to Rs 2.19 croreNet profit of Choice International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 64.56% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.196.18 -65 OPM %50.2365.86 -PBDT0.391.11 -65 PBT0.200.90 -78 NP0.300.60 -50
