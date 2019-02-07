Choksi Imaging standalone net profit declines 17.72% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 44.79% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Choksi Imaging declined 17.72% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 44.79% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.087.39 -45 OPM %15.6912.04 -PBDT0.941.18 -20 PBT0.891.13 -21 NP0.650.79 -18
