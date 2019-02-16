Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 61.04% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 61.04% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.168.77 -7 OPM %19.9822.69 -PBDT1.341.70 -21 PBT0.410.97 -58 NP0.300.77 -61

