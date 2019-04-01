Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd in demand

is quoting at Rs 1487, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1487, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 11710.75. The Sensex is at 39001.39, up 0.85%. has risen around 15.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12544.15, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1497, up 2.54% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.41% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 18.95 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)