Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd soars 5.27%, rises for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1422, up 5.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.53% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.35% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1422, up 5.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has dropped around 0.33% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12640.8, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1430.55, up 6.5% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is down 7.53% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.35% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 17.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
