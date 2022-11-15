CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 51.95 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.51.9556.3512.598.061.941.94-0.130.37-0.120.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)