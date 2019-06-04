CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.72% to Rs 43.20 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure declined 92.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.72% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 169.59% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 133.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.2055.19 -22 133.08196.85 -32 OPM %8.245.11 -10.633.06 - PBDT1.524.10 -63 8.124.79 70 PBT0.953.54 -73 5.682.81 102 NP0.243.17 -92 4.611.71 170
