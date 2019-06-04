CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.72% to Rs 43.20 crore

Net profit of & Infrastructure declined 92.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.72% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.59% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 133.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.2055.19133.08196.858.245.1110.633.061.524.108.124.790.953.545.682.810.243.174.611.71

