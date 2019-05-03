Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 206.44 crore

Net profit of rose 50.91% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 206.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 358.07% to Rs 147.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 816.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 693.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

206.44178.64816.08693.2813.9611.8816.277.5125.5920.14145.3835.6524.7519.49142.2332.9429.8819.80147.3632.17

