Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the September 2018 quarter
Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.97% in the March 2019 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the March 2019 quarter
Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.97% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 206.44 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 50.91% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 206.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 358.07% to Rs 147.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 816.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 693.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales206.44178.64 16 816.08693.28 18 OPM %13.9611.88 -16.277.51 - PBDT25.5920.14 27 145.3835.65 308 PBT24.7519.49 27 142.2332.94 332 NP29.8819.80 51 147.3632.17 358
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU