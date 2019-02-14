JUST IN
Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

