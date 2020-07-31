JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Radhagobind Commercial standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 190.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 190.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 439.29% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.691.44 17 4.794.78 0 OPM %37.2825.00 -16.7019.67 - PBDT-0.710.37 PL 0.920.92 0 PBT-0.970.23 PL 0.260.39 -33 NP0.290.10 190 1.510.28 439

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU