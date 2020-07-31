Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 190.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 190.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 439.29% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.691.444.794.7837.2825.0016.7019.67-0.710.370.920.92-0.970.230.260.390.290.101.510.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)