Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 190.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 190.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 439.29% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.691.44 17 4.794.78 0 OPM %37.2825.00 -16.7019.67 - PBDT-0.710.37 PL 0.920.92 0 PBT-0.970.23 PL 0.260.39 -33 NP0.290.10 190 1.510.28 439
