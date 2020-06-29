Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 79.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 79.39% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 25.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

