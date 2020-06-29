Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 79.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cineline India standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 5.49 croreNet profit of Cineline India rose 79.39% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 25.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.495.86 -6 25.6624.23 6 OPM %52.6460.07 -65.6366.32 - PBDT5.182.98 74 15.0517.16 -12 PBT4.041.89 114 9.6313.52 -29 NP2.961.65 79 7.639.85 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU