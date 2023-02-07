Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cineline India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 119.60% to Rs 41.79 croreNet Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 119.60% to Rs 41.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.7919.03 120 OPM %21.4938.73 -PBDT0.400.37 8 PBT-6.27-3.89 -61 NP-4.75-3.23 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU