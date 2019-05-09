JUST IN
Cineline India standalone net profit declines 51.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net profit of Cineline India declined 51.88% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.54% to Rs 9.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 24.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.865.26 11 24.2322.26 9 OPM %60.2461.03 -66.3665.32 - PBDT2.994.36 -31 17.1716.87 2 PBT1.913.47 -45 13.5313.29 2 NP1.663.45 -52 9.8610.55 -7

