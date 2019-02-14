JUST IN
Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking
Cineline India standalone net profit rises 16.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 16.16% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.005.37 12 OPM %61.8367.78 -PBDT4.524.07 11 PBT3.663.17 15 NP2.662.29 16

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

