Cineline India standalone net profit rises 258.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 3.38 croreNet profit of Cineline India rose 258.70% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.387.05 -52 OPM %46.4570.78 -PBDT3.562.15 66 PBT2.520.59 327 NP1.650.46 259
