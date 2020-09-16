JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market extends gain for third straight session
Business Standard

Cineline India standalone net profit rises 258.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 258.70% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.387.05 -52 OPM %46.4570.78 -PBDT3.562.15 66 PBT2.520.59 327 NP1.650.46 259

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU