Cipla consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the September 2018 quarter

Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 3947.93 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 15.64% to Rs 366.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 434.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 3947.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3988.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3947.933988.24 -1 OPM %17.7920.17 -PBDT790.42875.70 -10 PBT508.52573.48 -11 NP366.91434.95 -16

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

