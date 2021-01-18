Cipla Ltd extends corrective spell

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 811.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 54.49% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 811.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Cipla Ltd has added around 4.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13014.25, down 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

