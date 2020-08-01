City Online Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
City Online Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Immediate spike likely in inter-city mobility after train, bus services resume operations: Study
Amid lockdown, B'luru startup launches online medical consultation for pets
IRCTC slips as all passenger trains cancelled till 3rd May
Ukraine president urges online Easter services over virus
-
Sales decline 25.43% to Rs 2.17 croreNet Loss of City Online Services reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.172.91 -25 11.5313.57 -15 OPM %-116.13-30.24 --19.95-3.24 - PBDT-1.87-0.63 -197 -1.54-0.09 -1611 PBT-1.98-0.72 -175 -1.99-0.49 -306 NP-1.03-1.14 10 -1.05-0.91 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU