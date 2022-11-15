City Online Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 2.21 croreNet profit of City Online Services reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.212.48 -11 OPM %3.174.44 -PBDT0.560.22 155 PBT0.490.04 1125 NP0.29-0.06 LP
