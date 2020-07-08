City Union Bank Ltd spurts 3.37%, rises for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.29% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 25.07% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. City Union Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 11.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12499, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

