City Union Bank Ltd up for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.75, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 8.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10505.4, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

