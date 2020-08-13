City Union Bank standalone net profit declines 17.03% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 croreNet profit of City Union Bank declined 17.03% to Rs 154.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 185.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1029.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1049.361029.24 2 OPM %62.0266.53 -PBDT199.04235.65 -16 PBT199.04235.65 -16 NP154.04185.65 -17
