City Union Bank standalone net profit declines 17.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank declined 17.03% to Rs 154.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 185.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1029.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1049.361029.2462.0266.53199.04235.65199.04235.65154.04185.65

