City Union Bank standalone net profit declines 17.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank declined 17.03% to Rs 154.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 185.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.95% to Rs 1049.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1029.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1049.361029.24 2 OPM %62.0266.53 -PBDT199.04235.65 -16 PBT199.04235.65 -16 NP154.04185.65 -17

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:43 IST

