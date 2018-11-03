CL Educate standalone net profit rises 806.98% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 49.96 croreNet profit of CL Educate rose 806.98% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 49.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 40.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales49.9640.36 24 OPM %8.03-4.09 -PBDT7.042.33 202 PBT4.970.64 677 NP3.900.43 807
