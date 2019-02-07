JUST IN
Classic Filament reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 0.62 crore

Classic Filament reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.620.61 2 OPM %0-1.64 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

