Classic Global Finance & Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore

Classic Global Finance & Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:12 IST

