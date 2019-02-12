Classic Global Finance & Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC acquires 25.01% stake in Good Host
Axis Bank jumps after robust Q3 results
Syndicate Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via ESPS
Nationalized banks makes NPA and contingencies provision of Rs 405456 crore in last four financial years: Finance Ministry
PNB hikes accidental insurance cover for Army personnel, veterans
-
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 croreClassic Global Finance & Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU