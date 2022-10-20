Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.60% to Rs 247.51 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 26.96% to Rs 67.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 247.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.247.51153.1639.3944.87100.2977.3491.6071.2367.9553.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)