Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.60% to Rs 247.51 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 26.96% to Rs 67.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 247.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales247.51153.16 62 OPM %39.3944.87 -PBDT100.2977.34 30 PBT91.6071.23 29 NP67.9553.52 27

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

