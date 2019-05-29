CMI standalone net profit rises 277.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.40% to Rs 185.92 croreNet profit of CMI rose 277.34% to Rs 25.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.40% to Rs 185.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.85% to Rs 44.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 637.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 560.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales185.92159.73 16 637.30560.06 14 OPM %9.4711.07 -11.4312.06 - PBDT14.6013.12 11 53.2849.90 7 PBT11.7910.47 13 41.4639.42 5 NP25.816.84 277 44.9425.85 74
