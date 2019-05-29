CMI standalone net profit rises 277.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.40% to Rs 185.92 crore

Net profit of rose 277.34% to Rs 25.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.40% to Rs 185.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.85% to Rs 44.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 637.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 560.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

185.92159.73637.30560.069.4711.0711.4312.0614.6013.1253.2849.9011.7910.4741.4639.4225.816.8444.9425.85

